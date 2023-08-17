LUBBOCK, Texas—The annual Bridal Expo hosted by the West Texas Bridal Association is Sunday, August 20 from 1:00p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. You can purchase tickets at the door for $12.00. Bring the wedding tribe to plan your wedding. There will be vendors galore including the All Things That Bloom and Drinking Donkeys. Trixie and Spicey stopped by so we could see just how adorable they are. Find out more and see a list of all the vendors at www.WestTexasBridal.com.