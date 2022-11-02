LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.