LUBBOCK, Texas— West Texas Roller Derby became a non-profit organization in 2017; they are skater owned and operated. Fans are invited to their season opener on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Prima Vista. Their mission is to provide athletic opportunities for women and recreational entertainment for the community while perpetuating the popularity of women’s plat track roller derby and the integrity of their league. The WTRD is always looking to recruit players. Find out more on Facebook at West Texas Roller Derby or by emailing, westtxrollerderby@gmail.com.