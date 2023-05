LUBBOCK, Texas—The West Texas Small Business Summit will offer a day focused on the needs of small businesses. A panel will include experts in accounting/finance, marketing, legal issues, human resources and more. There will be a resource area as well where attendees can meet with local banks, attorneys, and other professionals. This event will be on May 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Civic Center. Find out more at caprock504.org.