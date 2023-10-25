LUBBOCK, Texas — KK’s Corner Mall is having its Late Night Shopping event on Thursday, October 26 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be plenty of discounts, door prizes and more fun for the entire family!

The City of Lubbock is kicking off its Pumpkin Trail on Thursday, October 26 until Sunday, October 29. You can see the hand-carved pumpkins at the Hodges Community Center at 4011 University Avenue. You can go during the day or at night too. The daylight hours start at 9:00 a.m. and the evening hours open at 6:00 p.m. On Thursday and Sunday, the trail lasts until 8:45 p.m., but on Friday and Saturday, it closes at 9:45 p.m.

Betenbough Homes is having their Fall Family 5k this coming Saturday, October 28. The event lasts from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and is out at Bell Farms at 13715 University Avenue. You can register here, and one lucky runner will win two free tickets to a Texas Tech Football game! Even if you don’t win, you have a chance to get a free t-shirt if you’re one of the first 100 people.

The City of Lubbock is having another family fun event this weekend! The Trick or Treat Street is this coming Friday, October 27 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00p.m. The event will be in Safety City, at 46th Street and Avenue U, and there will be a trolley to and from the Pumpkin Trail too. Folks who attend will have a chance to learn all about how to be safe on Halloween, like trick or treating in groups, establishing a curfew, planning a route in advance and staying safe walking through the roads.