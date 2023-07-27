LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi shares a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offer so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends. This weekend, there are still a few tickets for the Cattle Barons Ball, the free PBS Summer Adventure event at the Science Spectrum is fun for all ages, a unique wine event with English Newsom and more.