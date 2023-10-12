LUBBOCK, Texas— What better way to enjoy this once in a lifetime eclipse viewing than with Farmhouse Vineyards in Brownfield. Their tasting room will be open early to make sure you get your glass filled and a great seat on Saturday, October 14. And a big congratulations for being named, 2023 Terry County Farm Family of the year. Find out more at Farmhousevineyards.com or on Facebook, Whitehouse Parker, Farmhouse Vineyards Tasting Room.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: