WHWT: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery has you covered from small to big projects

LUBBOCK, Texas - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest keeps families close during their child’s serious illness or injury because Healing Happens Together. They provide families with the stability and resources needed, so they can help their children become happy and healthy. RMHC is here to help, whether their problems involve staying nearby to support a hospitalized child, affording to stay together in an unfamiliar city while a child is undergoing treatment, or even to receiving basic medical care in a vulnerable or rural community. Through the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs, they assist families in coping with the uncertainty, confusion, and fear of having a sick child. They also serve others through our RMHC Grants and Scholarships.