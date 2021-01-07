Willow Event Center host Bridal Show Sunday along with free wedding giveaway starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Willows Event Center is essentially giving away a free wedding of up to 120 guests for a deserving couple in the Lubbock community on Sunday, October 3rd. Starting Monday people can nominate a deserving couple and winners will be chosen at the end of the month.

This couple must live within a 200 mile radius of Lubbock, be atleast 21 years of age, they are engaged and Must be nominated by a friend or family member.

Nominations will be open on their website (thewillowslubbock.com) staring Monday, 1/11/21 and close the 31st.