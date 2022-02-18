Never heard of Wine-O Bingo? I hadn’t either. But it has become a huge event each month for English Newsom Cellars. We sat down with Steve Newsom who is the co-owner of the winery along with Caroline Cleveland who is the Hospitality Administrator to get all the details.

Each month the winery puts on just a normal bingo night but with wine and it sells out every time. Bingo cards and three hours later it is taken very seriously but if you win you get tickets to put in for a drawing for prizes. People who attend have said they absolutely love it!

But also every Wednesday they offer Wine Down Wednesday’s. It helps to get people through the rest of the week but at the same time it’s a great place for professionals to network or for friends to get together for conversations and live music.

To find out more information on these events and more, you can find them online at englishnewsom.com or head out to the winery for a tasting located at 408 E. Woodrow Road. If you have any questions or would like to get your hands on tickets for upcoming events, call 806-863-2704.