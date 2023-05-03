The line-up includes Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, which is back permanently, the NEW Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, Iced Lemon Loaf, and Butter Pecan Donut. Additionally, for a limited time only, Dunkin’ of Texas is exclusively introducing the all-new Dunkin’ Energy Punch Powered by Rockstar®, available in new Pineapple, Piña Colada, Electric Razz and Tropical Blue flavors, and bringing back the fan-favorite Pineapple Coolatta®, the ultimate frozen, fruit-forward refreshment with tropical pineapple flavor. Get the dunkin app, dunkindonuts.com.