Woman’s Protective Services need your help during this tough time

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the pandemic, Woman’s Protective Services costs have increased while income has decreased. They have had to cancel six fundraisers in 2020. They say they need the support of our community to continue serving victims of domestic violence. WPS asks to consider making a donation or becoming a sponsor. Without the support of people, women and children would go without important services and be left without the chance to overcome and leave an abusive environment. Every donation count.