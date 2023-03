LUBBOCK, Texas— W.E. is a local group of women owned food trucks and small businesses. W.E. exists to give back to other women and young girls through mentorship, leadership, and of course food and fun. We were invited to the Women Empowerment Event on Saturday, March 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. Proceeds support our YWCA and you can enjoy, face painting bounce house, spa giveaway, karaoke, and of course, food trucks!