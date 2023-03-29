LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. April 15 at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th Street. The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women, including well-woman exams, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap smears, mammogram sign-ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, sexually transmitted infections checks, general health exams and HPV vaccinations. Appointments must be made by phone. For more information and to make an appointment, call (806) 370-7472.