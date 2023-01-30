LUBBOCK, Texas— World of Beer is more than just beer. The restaurant offers everything from their huge pretzel with beer cheese to a full menu of great food – all while supporting a local business that gives back. They even have a weekend brunch, Tuesday trivia and wing Wednesday. They are located at 2912 West Loop 289 at West End Center. Find out more at worldofbeer.com/locations/Lubbock. World of beer supports locally by being a part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com and opendoorlbk.org.