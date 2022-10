LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.