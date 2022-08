LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Back to school blood drive with Vitalant at the South Plains Mall on Saturday August 20 from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The blood drive is located next door to Victoria Secret. You can make an appointment and walk-ins are welcome. Plus, you get free movie tickets and popcorn from Premiere when you donate. Get more info at vitalant.org