LUBBOCK, Texas—Open Door has a mission to cultivate community, opportunity, and restoration with people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and sex trafficking. Since 1997 they offer supportive housing and survivor housing for those in need. Plus, they offer supportive services like life skills training, physical and mental healthcare, counseling, transportation and more. Find out more at opendoorlbk.org, FB & IG: @opendoorlbk.