Teacher Of The Week

You could find your forever friend at Second Chance Dog Rescue

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas–There are a number of pets who are in need of a forever home and Second Chance Dog Rescue can help you foster a pet that’s perfect for you and your family. Take a look at this video to find out more information about their services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar