Youth For Christ Lubbock introduces a Drive-Up Service that Provides Supplies, Emotional Check-Ins and Prayers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Since 2007, Parent Life, a ministry of Youth For Christ Lubbock has mentored teen moms and teen dads in Lubbock, Texas through weekly parenting support groups. For the last year, COVID has prevented the Parent Life ministry from meeting face to face for weekly group. The YFC staff knew the families they work with often struggle with access to resources like diapers and food.

Concerned that Parent Life families would go without much needed resources while the group was unable to meet, the YFC staff formed partnerships with local businesses, churches and individuals to set up a weekly drive-up service at the YFC ministry center where local teen parents and their families could pick up dinner to go, diapers, wipes and other baby items they needed.

Local churches and individuals in the community have also helped YFC Lubbock Parent Life ministry keep their baby boutique stocked with diapers and other baby essentials for families so they would not go without. Every Tuesday night, local teen parents in need drive up to the ministry center and leave with dinner and diapers for their families.

To learn more about what Youth For Christ is doing in Texas, visit www.yfc.net/texas