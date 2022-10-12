AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair has officially been booked into Potter County Jail for two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant.”

This shooting allegedly stemmed from a physical altercation that occurred between Suarez and another man. After law enforcement got involved, Suarez ran away from the scene and when he was instructed to stop, Suarez allegedly fired a gun at the law enforcement, according to previous reports. Suarez was also shot in the incident.

Officials previously said that a 9mm gun was allegedly recovered from Suarez at the scene and that the ammunition recovered at the scene was consistent with the ammunition located in the gun recovered.

According to documents from Potter County, Suarez is currently in the Potter County Jail.