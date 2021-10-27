Trial date set for Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks

426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie has set April 4th, 2022 as the start date for the trial of Cedric Marks.

Marks faces Captial Murder charges for the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. They were both reported missing from Temple on January 4, 2019. Investigators later found their bodies in Oklahoma.

Cedric Marks has been in the Bell County Jail since February of 2019, after being arrested in Michigan. While on his way back to face the capital murder charges, authorities say Marks escaped custody. He was later caught after a nine-hour manhunt.

Back in August, Marks fired his attorneys and petitioned to represent himself. According to court documents, the 426th Judicial District Court Judge signed the motion on Monday, Aug. 23rd to discharge Marks’ counsel. Judge Duskie ordered the Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases to hand over the defense file to Marks.

Marks has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

The trial for Maya Maxwell is scheduled to start next month, November 15th. Maxwell is accused of helping Cedric Marks get rid of the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019.

According to court documents, Maxwell told police that Marks killed the two in January 2019 and then dumped their bodies in Oklahoma – and that she drove Swearingin’s car to Austin to throw police off.

According to the arrest affidavit of Maya Maxwell, she admitted to Detective Corey Powell during an interview that she knew a criminal offense had been committed, namely the theft of Swearingin’s 2016 Hyundai Genesis.

Maxwell gave birth to a baby boy on June 2nd, 2019 while in custody. The father of the child is said to be Marks. Child Protective Services took the child into custody and placed him in foster care.