Trinity Christian names new head girls basketball coach

Trinity Christian School is excited to announce the promotion of Josh Bailey to Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. Coach Bailey has been with TCS since 2016, when he was hired as the Assistant Athletic Director. He will continue to serve as the Athletic Director at TCS.

Dr. Stephen Cox, TCS Superintendent, said, “We are excited about the leadership he has brought to TCS athletics and the leadership that he will bring to the Lady Lions Basketball team, as he develops the individual and team talents, while coaching girls to chase after the heart of the Lord.”

Coach Bailey served as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Wayland Baptist University for the last three years, where he helped lead the Flying Queens to a record of 83-15. Before Wayland, he coached at Westbury Christian School, while serving as Athletic Director there; his team at Westbury was back to back State Champions in TAPPS 4A.

Coach Bailey earned his undergraduate degree from Lubbock Christian University.

He is married to Dorene, who works at Texas Tech. They have six daughters, one of whom attends TCS, and five grandchildren, one of whom also attends TCS.

Courtesy of Trinity Christian School Communications Department