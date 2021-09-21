TROPICS | Summer ends today but NOT Hurricane Season

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Although the climatological peak of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season has passed, and there’s nothing on the foreseeable horizon that will impact Texas through the end of this week, the National Weather Service (NWS) says, “We still have to keep our guard up for a little while longer.”

KIAH

The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is from June 1 to November 30. As seen in the graph above, the peak of the season is from mid-August to late October. However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season. In fact, the late season graph below shows the rate at which tropical storms and hurricanes have formed in the months of October and November in the state of Texas.

KIAH

The month of September is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season , when the tropics are considered to be most active. According to the National Hurricane Center’s data activity the Atlantic Basin so far in 2021 is above normal. Through September 21, there have been 17 named storms, six of those became hurricanes. With Grace, Ida and Larry being major storms. Based on climatology 4 storms typically develop in the month of September. This is more than any other month of the season. According to the NWS some of the worst tropical weather events in Texas history have occurred in September, with significant Central Texas impacts.

NOAA

Although the Atlantic Hurricane Season peak ends in less than a week, there is still about 10 more weeks before the entire season comes to an end. The National Weather Service says that late season tropical weather is still something to keep an eye open for in Texas, as late season tropical weather tends to form quickly.