Truck leads DPS on chase in Lubbock, Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pickup truck led troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a chase in Central and Southwest Lubbock along with Lubbock County on Thursday afternoon.

The chase started at about 3:30 and lasted roughly 15 minutes. DPS said an officer tried to stop the pickup for a traffic violation near 66th Street and Interstate 27. It ended at County Road 1530 and County Road 6440.

DPS said during the chase, the people in the truck threw items out.

Once the driver of the pickup truck stopped, two men were arrested. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted. DPS said officers used a taser on one of the suspects.

EMS responded to check out the suspect who was tased. That same suspect was taken to University Medical Center.

Names have not been released. Both the driver and passenger were charged with evading, and the passenger was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to DPS.