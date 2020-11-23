Trump Administration offers GSA transition assistance to Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGON D.C. — The Trump Administration on Monday offered formal transition assistance to Joe Biden.

A letter to Biden from Emily W. Murphy, U.S. General Services Administration Administrator, said she cannot say for sure if Biden won the election. Nevertheless, she said, “I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services…”

The letter reminded Biden that there are reporting requirements for the use of GSA transition services.

It also said, “The actual winner of the presidential election will be determined by the electoral process detailed in the Constitution.”

