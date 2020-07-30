Trump floats the idea of election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of a “delay” in the November presidential election. He also leveled allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the presidential inauguration.
Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
The president has not offered evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)