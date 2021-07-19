TTU all sports at full capacity including all traditional pre-game activities

The Texas Tech team enters the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Monday evening said all campus facilities will return to full capacity.

“Red Raider Athletics will also return to regular operations, including full capacity at all venues, along with our traditional pre-game and gameday festivities,” TTU said.

The full announcement by email is copied below:

We look forward to an exciting on-campus collegiate experience this fall. As we announced earlier this year, we will return to face-to-face instruction as our primary modality, and all campus facilities will return to full capacity. Red Raider Athletics will also return to regular operations, including full capacity at all venues, along with our traditional pre-game and gameday festivities.

Our campus community has been vigilant over the past 16 months, and we appreciate your flexibility and perseverance as we’ve navigated the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While our voluntary campus survey showed strong vaccination rates among our students, faculty, and staff, we continue to track the Delta variant, which has spread quickly worldwide and can cause more severe illness among unvaccinated individuals. Consistent with Center for Disease Control recommendations, we strongly encourage all eligible members of our campus community to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Receiving a vaccine under emergency use authorization, while strongly encouraged, is voluntary in Texas and is not mandated by the government, as stated in the Governor’s executive order.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) will operate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from August 11-17 at the one-stop-shop back-to-school event at Holden Hall. After August 17th, vaccinations will be available on campus at Student Health Services.

While face-coverings will be optional, we will continue to offer sanitization stations across campus along with our enhanced cleaning practices.

We will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as needed to address any concerns and respond to feedback from our community.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Ronald Hendrick

Provost