TTU completes first phase of $50 million renovations to College of Theatre and Dance

LUBBOCK, Texas – Phase one of the $50 million renovations to Texas Tech University’s College of Theatre and Dance is now finished.

Cory Norman, TTU School of Theatre and Dance Director of Marketing, said their new Black Box Theatre gives them options to change the seating and layout where The Lab Theatre could not.

“Let’s set the audience up on two sides and do everything in the middle or lets do it in the round or we will do a proscenium or we can do the small thrust if that is what we want to do so we are totally flexible,” Norman said.

Almost all the performances were sold out for their first production, “Dr. Love.”

Before this building was complete, Mark Charney, director with the TTU School of Theatre and Dance, said they had students and staff in the college spread across campus.

“I get to sit down with them. I get to see them all day long,” he said. “Before we would be in the English building or the Philosophy building or even much farther away.”

A studio performance lab, dressing rooms, a makeup room, places to rehearse and much more have also been added, giving kids a better hands-on experience.

“Simple basic classroom but something we have never had so exciting for us,” Norman said.

Phase two is where they’ll be adding to the shops, production and the dean’s office.