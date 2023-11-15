LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics announced on Tuesday that senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford, Jr. will organize a community service initiative for the Hub City this Thanksgiving.

According to TTU Athletics, Bradford’s initiative will help distribute turkeys to families in need on Monday, November 20.

“As we head into the holiday season, it was important to me to give back to this community, especially those in need in East Lubbock,” Bradford said.

Bradford will purchase 100 turkeys with money he earned from an NIL deal with the Matador Club. Bradford will distribute turkeys at Community Baptist Church located at 220 Martin Luther King Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bradford will be joined by several of his teammates to greet families and pose for photos.