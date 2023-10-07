LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University’s International Affairs held its 2023 Culture Fest on Saturday at the International Cultural Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to Texas Tech, Culture Fest was part of a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State to celebrate different cultures on college campuses.

Culture Fest will include international music, dance, art projects, cultural activities and the inaugural flag parade to kick off the event.

The event is free and open to the public, according to TTU International Affairs.