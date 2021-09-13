TTU Police report armed robbery outside campus dorm



Texas Tech University Police Department received a report of an armed robbery outside a campus dorm, according to a crime information alert

Members of the Texas Tech University Community,

You are receiving this message as part of the University’s commitment to provide campus-area crime information in compliance with the federal Clery Act.

On Monday, September 13, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Texas Tech Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on the north side of Clement Residence Hall. The report indicates a female student was approached by a male, who excited the front passenger seat with a gun and took the student’s backpack. The suspect was wearing a black surgical type mask and a hoodie. The three other people in the vehicle were all wearing hoodies with the hoods pulled tightly around their face.

The suspects left the area and campus eastbound on 18th street from the adjacent parking lot. Responding officers did not encounter the vehicle while responding to the area. The suspect vehicle was described as a 2008 white Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate PLH 2353. The vehicle is not registered to a Texas Tech student.



If you are on campus, please pay attention to your surroundings and report anyone or anything suspicious to the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931. Texas Tech Police are continually patrolling campus and available to assist. If you find yourself in this situation, here are some steps to take to ensure your safety. Call 911 immediately and report the incident to the police.

We appreciate being notified when situations like this occur as it is a vital part of keeping our campus safe. If you see something, say something. If you are ever the victim or witness of a crime, have knowledge of a crime, suspicious activity, or have information which could put the Tech Community in danger, immediately call the Texas Tech Police. If you, or someone you know, has experienced this same situation while on campus, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time there have been no other reports made to Texas Tech Police.



Thanks for your partnership in helping keep Texas Tech a safe community.



