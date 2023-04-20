LUBBOCK, Texas — Katherine Hayhoe, a Paul Whitfield Horn Distinguished Professor and Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Public Law in the Public Administration program of the Department of Political Science at Texas Tech University, has been elected a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Hayhoe was recognized in the Public Affairs and Public Policy category.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be elected, along with many notable leaders in sciences, humanities and policy, to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences this year,” Hayhoe said.

Approximately 270 new members were elected from academia, the arts, industry, policy, research and science, according to a press release.

Hayhoe was named chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization, two years ago. She is recognized as an authority and thought leader on climate science, having published more than 125 peer-reviewed papers.

The Academy’s mission is to recognize and honor excellence in all fields of human achievement. Among its members are Benjamin Franklin, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Martin Luther King Jr.