LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced Monday that Dr. Holly Wei, Ph.D. R.N. was named the new dean of the School of Nursing.

Dr. Wei is also the associate dean for Research and Scholarship at East Tennessee State University College of Nursing and currently serves as the interim executive associate dean and chief nursing administrator.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Wei joining our team,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise but also has a great respect for and commitment to the school, our great university and its values as a place of innovative learning and working that puts people first.”

Dr. Wei succeeds Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, who held the position for 12 years.