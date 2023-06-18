LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and faculty at Texas Tech University received scholarships from the U.S. Department of State.

Nine Federal Pell Grant recipients received news through Texas Tech’s International Affairs that they would be part of the 2023 group of recipients to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.

“The scholarship makes a remarkable individual impact for each student selected as we know some would not be able to study abroad without receiving these funds.” said Director of Study Abroad Whitney Longnecker.

The grant allowed students who may not have the financial resources to enjoy the study abroad experience.

Six individuals were also chosen to receive the Fulbright U.S. Scholar fellowships.

The Fulbright Program was created to create a global educational exchange between teachers, students, professors and research scholars.

We are proud of the caliber of our faculty and staff/administrators and the global impact of their work as they are recognized with these prestigious awards.” said Vice Provost for International Affairs Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo.