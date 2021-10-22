TTU to host Tech-or-Treat

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 27) in the Student Union Building. Attendees are asked to park in lot R-3 or R-11.

Tech-or-Treat is a classic kid’s carnival where families can take their young ones to enjoy Halloween activities indoors. Student organizations and university departments will host different booths with games and activities for families and children to enjoy. The event is open to the community and families are invited to bring a children’s book to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Tech-or-Treat is a great way for families in our community to safely enjoy a night of Halloween activities and trick-or-treating,” said Michelle Morris, administrator for Student Union & Activities.

Parents are asked to stay with their children at all times. There also will be event staff identifiable by volunteer badges to ensure safety.

While costumes are encouraged, visitors over the age of 14 are asked to refrain from wearing masks or face paint. Costumes that include weapons or items that resemble weapons will not be allowed.

