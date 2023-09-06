LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release on Wednesday a crash involving a bicyclist has turned fatal.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the crash took place at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday evening on 19th Street and Dover Avenue.

LPD said an SUV driven by Noah Byford, 20, was traveling west in the 5600 block of 19th Street when he collided with 63-year-old Harvest Youngblood, who was attempting to walk north with a bicycle.

Youngblood was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.