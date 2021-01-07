Tuesday shooting victim, identified in police report, critically injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report revealed the name and a few other details concerning a shooting Tuesday afternoon near 3rd Street and Avenue T.

The victim was identified as Joel Ray Garcia. The police report said Garcia called his girlfriend and asked for a ride.

“When [the girlfriend] arrived, she observed [Garcia] in the parking lot screaming in pain,” the police report said.

An “unknown friend” took Garcia to Covenant Medical Center. Officers, as of the time of the police report, were using hospital surveillance images to identify the “unknown friend.”

When police arrived at the Covenant emergency room, Garcia was “unconscious and unresponsive.” The police report said he was in critical but stable condition.

Police went to a set of apartments at 303 Avenue T to investigate. As of the time of the police report, officers were not able to find the original crime scene or witnesses. The police report said Garcia is homeless but spends a lot of time at one of the apartment units.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD to see if there is an update on Garcia’s condition. LPD said no update is available at this time.