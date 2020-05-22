Turn on porch lights in Lubbock to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock residents can leave their porch lights as a way of honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day, according to the City of Lubbock.

“Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights Sunday, May 24 at sunset, through sunset of Memorial Day, May 25,” the city said in a written statement. “People driving on Memorial Day are also encouraged to turn on their car’s headlights and shine a light.”

The City of Lubbock joins the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage in encouraging the citizens of Lubbock to SHINE A LIGHT on Memorial Day to honor our fallen heroes. Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights Sunday, May 24 at sunset, through sunset of Memorial Day, May 25. People driving on Memorial Day are also encouraged to turn on their car’s headlights and shine a light.

Memorial Day is an important patriotic holiday when America honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. By participating in this simple act, Lubbock residents honor these fallen patriots, the Gold Star families who are left behind, and all the men and women who have worn the uniform and defended our freedom.