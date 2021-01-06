Twitter locks Trump for 12 hours, says account might stay locked

WASHINGTON — Twitter announced on Wednesday evening that the account of @realDonaldTrump was locked for 12 hours. It would remain locked, Twitter said, until three Tweets were removed for violating its rules.

Twitter said: “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies,” Twitter said, “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

The announcement from Twitter came after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and the situation turned violent.

Facebook and Youtube removed a short video by President Donald Trump in which he urged supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to “go home.” Some critics said the video did more harm than good because it repeated his claims that the election was stolen from him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.