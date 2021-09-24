Arrests made after bar fight, shooting and chase; names released

Images of Joe Arredondo (left) and Rico Aguilar (right) from Lubbock Co, Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — New information was provided late Friday afternoon after the arrest of two people related to a shooting during a bar fight in Lubbock. A total of four arrests were made but officials were specific about two of them.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said Joe Arredondo, 33, and Rico Aguilar, 28, were arrested after a chase. The chase began after a shots-fired call in Lubbock just after midnight.

Lubbock Police earlier in the day said a fight broke out at CC’s Bar and Grill. Once management threw people out, four people got into a car and went to the other side of the building. That’s when someone in the car fired four shots, LPD said.

Ruben Sandoval, 34, was shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center.

The vehicle led officers on a chase which ended with two people getting arrested.

Arredondo was charged with evading. Aguilar was held on a previous arrest warrant.

CORRECTION: Our original headline indicated the wrong number of persons arrested. The headline has been corrected.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

(Lubbock, Texas) – On September 24, 2021, while on patrol. deputies responded to a call of shots fired at C C’s bar, when they observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle traveled East on 52nd onto I-27 to 98th street then back onto several streets before coming to a stop on 58th and York where four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

Joe Arredondo, DOB xx/xx/1988, was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center for Evading Arrest Detention with a Motor Vehicle. Rico Aguilar, DOB xx/xx/1993, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary of Habitation.

This is still an ongoing investigation.