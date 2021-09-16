Two arrested after chase and search near Slaton Airport

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man and a woman after a chase Thursday morning east of Lubbock. It started as a vehicle chase at about 7:50 a.m. and then became a search on foot. The final location was just west of the Slaton Airport.

A photojournalist at the scene was able to get video of the search and arrests. Names and other details have not yet been released by officials.

Once the vehicle chase ended, officers took a woman into custody immediately. The man ran off and was later found after officers launched a drone to help them search nearby cotton fields.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.