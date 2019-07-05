Two arrested for deadly motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock

Images of Robert Quevedo, and Jeremiah Quevedo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Friday said Robert Quevedo, 55, was arrested on Wednesday for failure to stop and render aid. His son, Jeremiah Quevedo, 19, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Their arrests were related to the deadly June 29 motorcycle crash that took the live of Robert Macias Jr., 24.

At the time, LPD said, “Just before 1 a.m., Lubbock police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on 19th Street near Avenue S.”

Macias was later pronounced dead.

“Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit were able to determine the motorcycle had rear ended a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck had failed to stop and render aid,” police previously said.

The elder Quevedo was held Friday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $60,000 and the younger Quevedo was held on $20,000 bond.

Lubbock Police released the following statement late Friday:

Robert Quevedo, 55, is now charged with failure to stop and render aid and his son Jeremiah Quevedo, 19, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash on June 29th.

On Saturday, June 29th, just before 1 a.m., Lubbock police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on 19th Street near Avenue S. The driver, 24-year-old Robert Macias Jr., was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As the investigation continued, detectives with LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit were able to determine the motorcycle had rear ended a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck had failed to stop and render aid to Macias and fled the area before officers arrived.

Investigators continued to gather evidence and were able to identify the pickup as an older model Chevrolet. On July 2nd, crash investigators canvassed several neighborhoods and located the involved pickup truck at a home in the 2300 block of 28th Street.

By July 3rd, investigators were able to secure arrest warrants for both Robert and Jeremiah. LPD patrol officers arrested both later that day.

This crash remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.