Two arrested in Teague drug bust

TEAGUE, Texas – Two people have been arrested in a Freestone County drug bust.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday night at the Freestone Trailer Park in Teague. The search warrant yielded approximately 39 grams of cocaine, eleven grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, and prescription medications.

The Sheriff’s Office also seized a firearm, cash, and a vehicle as a result of this investigation.

Two people were arrested on scene and charged with two counts of Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4g < 200g (a first-degree felony), Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 > 4g < 400g (a first-degree felony), Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 < 28g (a Class A misdemeanor), and Child Endangerment (a state jail felony).

The search warrant was executed by Freestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Teague Police Department.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office

