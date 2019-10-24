Two charged with organized crime for stealing Tide Pods, curtain rod

Jason Hopkins and Kelly McGaha were arrested Wednesday for organized crime and robbery.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were arrested Wednesday and accused of stealing a curtain rod and Tide Pods from a Lubbock Family Dollar store.

Jason Hopkins, 40, and Kelly McGaha, 48, were both charged with organized crime and robbery for the incident. According to the police report, two other suspects were involved, but have not yet been arrested.

A store employee saw one man attempting to leave the store while concealing a large object. The suspect then grabbed a curtain rod out of the employee’s hands and advanced towards the employee aggressively, the police report said. Tide Pods then fell out of the suspect’s pants.

The group of suspects fled the store with concealed items, and officers later arrested Hopkins and McGaha.

As of Thursday afternoon, both men were still held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.