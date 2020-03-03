Two DJ’s from Lubbock chosen to come to South by Southwest in Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas – What started as a hobby for DJ Rickyri and DJ Potrillo has now led to an opportunity at the South by Southwest festival in Austin.

“I started out just wanting to do weddings, nothing major and then now I’m going to do this opportunity for South by Southwest it’s something I can’t really put into words,” said Fernando Portillo or DJ Potrillo.

The tables are now turning for these two, getting the exciting news that they get to go to South by Southwest.

“When I got word they sent me an email, I went ahead and read it oh yeah my face just, it’s exciting,” said Ricardo Chavez or DJ Rickri.

Out of a thousand applicants, 100 DJs were selected and they made the cut.

“As of right now it’s just a meet and greet, but they are selecting a few to perform so right now I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I am one of the ones that end up performing,” said DJ Rickyri.

On March 20, they’ll be at the meet and greet held at SOHO Lounge.

“There’s DJ’s from all over the world and why would they look at me I’m just a small-town kid who decided to pick up a hobby,” said DJ Potrillo. “It was an honor to get picked and I’m going to take every opportunity that comes from it and hopefully it can lead something better.”