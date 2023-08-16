LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock brewery, Two Docs Brewing Company, said in a social media post it would be hosting a “Lubbock Lights Alien Party” on Saturday night.

According to the post, the alien party is to celebrate the anniversary of the “Lubbock Lights.”

Jacob Hifel told EverythingLubbock.com the party is also a way to showcase its flagship beer, “Lubbock Lite.” Hifel said the pints of the beer would be served with green food dye.

The party would also include glow sticks, alien decor, two bands and a DJ.

The Lubbock Lights were a phenomenon that happened in August of 1951. According to Alien UFO Blog, four Texas Tech professors witnessed silent moving lights in the sky. A Texas Tech student photographed the lights in a perfectly symmetrical V formation.

If you would like to attend the “Lubbock Lights” Party Two Docs is located at 502 Texas Avenue and was set to start at 9:00 p.m.