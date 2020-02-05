Two drive-by shootings at Lubbock homes Tuesday morning

Breaking News
Man charged with murder of wife in connection to Abernathy fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to two drive by shootings at homes early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The first was just before 1:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Brown Street. The second was just about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 8th Street.

Police were not able to say if the two shootings were related.

In the Brown Street shooting, a woman and three children were at home. The mom heard six gunshots, according to a police report. The mom got up and saw broken glass from the front window and bullet holes in the walls.

A witness nearby also heard shots. The witness told police that her son “recently passed away due to a shooting.”

In the 8th Street shooting, a woman told police she heard four shots.

A police report said, “Her cousin had recently died in a shooting and believes that [someone] shot her residence in retaliation.”

“[The victim] advised that her cousin that passed away was killed at Level Night Club.”

The police report said the living room window had three holes. There were other holes in the home and holes in the victim’s car in the driveway.

“Officers located approximately fourteen shell casing located in the street,” the police report said.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to police to ask if anyone has been arrested or charged for either shooting. As of Wednesday, the answer from LPD was no.

