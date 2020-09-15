Two girls sexually abused, child pornography found, Lubbock man indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Clayton McBryde, 41, of Lubbock on Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

An arrest warrant previously filed in the case said McBryde sexually abused a girl under the age of 14 for more than two years.

Police were called in May 2020 to a home in the North by Northwest Neighborhood of Lubbock (the area around Slide Road and Erskine Street).

The victim told police she grew up in the same household as McBryde. The abuse started, according to the victim, with touching. But then it progressed to other things.

The warrant said, “[She] advised the reason she did what Mr. McBryde told her to do was because he owned a lot of guns. She stated he would threaten to ‘put a gun’ to her mother’s head or kill her.”

The victim told police she feared for her life and lives of her mother and siblings.

She also told police that McBryde sent her rape videos via Snapchat. She said it reached a point where McBryde sexually abused her two to three times per week.

Police found numerous guns and knives in the home.

During the investigation, police found another underage girl who claimed McBride touched her inappropriately. Police also found child pornography on a computer inside the home.

McBryde was arrested on September 4 and was able to post bonds totaling $225,000 to get out of jail while the criminal case is pending.