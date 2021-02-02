Two girls still missing from Lubbock, last seen in Amarillo, state officials asking help to find them

Images of Lilyana Florentino, Celeste Rodriguez, and Christina Rodriguez provided by DFPS

AMARILLO, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning to locate two children. DFPS said they were last seen in Amarillo area on January 27.

DPS originally began asking for help to find them in October when they were reporting missing in the Lubbock area.

“The girls, Lilyana Florentino (10 years old) and Celeste Rodriguez (14 years old), are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez,” DFPS said.

DFPS said were placed into state custody by a judge in Potter County in August 2019.

Anyone with information about the location of the girls and their mother was asked to contact Child Protective Services (CPS) at 806-421-9349.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

